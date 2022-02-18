Arrest made after child shot, killed during argument in Glendale overnight

An arrest has been made after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed during an apparent argument in the West Valley overnight.
According to Glendale police, the incident took place just after midnight near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during an apparent argument in the West Valley overnight.