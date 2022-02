Exodus 31:13 Jehovah: The LORD that Sanctifies - Sanctification #11

God reveals His names in the Bible through His actions and by declaring His name.

When He spoke to Moses, God names Himself the LORD that sanctifies.

God deigns to bend down and speak to earthy people and to save them.

As we go in faith, our relationship with God changes, and He reveals Himself in our needs.

When God sets you apart, He begins a work in you and He will finish it.