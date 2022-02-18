Solving the Immigrant Church Crisis: The Biblical Solution of Parallel Ministry (Acts 6:1-7)

This is a summary-overview and promotional video for my book, Solving the Immigrant Church Crisis.

The particular presentation in this video was delivered at a specific local church.

Consequently, some of the content is tailored to that church.

However, and like my book, the information in the video is intended to be relevant and applicable to immigrant churches regardless of their country of origin.

The particular church at which this presentation was delivered was a 50-year-old Taiwanese church with three language speaking congregations: Taiwanese, Mandarin, and English.

The video explains how for over 160 years of Chinese Church History in America and over 240 years of U.S. Immigrant Church History, immigrant churches of all ethnic backgrounds have been repeating the same mistakes by implementing the same unbiblical and historically failed models for running an immigrant church.

In response to this situation, this lecture argues for the thesis that all immigrant churches should solve the immigrant church crisis by practicing parallel ministry, based on Acts 6:1–7.

This thesis is elaborated in four points: (1) defining the crisis; (2) explaining why all past approaches have failed; (3) defining parallel ministry from Acts 6:1–7; and (4) providing applications specific to HSB.