All−Electric Genesis GV60 coming to Europe

Genesis has officially confirmed that the GV60, the brand’s first electric car for Europe, will be available to pre-order soon.

The GV60 is the sixth model in the European line-up and the first dedicated electric car from the premium luxury Korean brand, which will be available later this year.

The GV60 is based on the dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (e-GMP), allowing up to 321 miles of range with the Premium model, signalling the brand’s commitment to maximising driving range and premium performance on its journey towards premium electrification.