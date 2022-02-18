This video captures the latest development test of the new generation ŠKODA FABIA Rally2 with WRC regulars Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR), Kris Meeke (GBR) and Emil Lindholm (FIN) behind the wheel.
This video captures the latest development test of the new generation ŠKODA FABIA Rally2 with WRC regulars Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR), Kris Meeke (GBR) and Emil Lindholm (FIN) behind the wheel.
The sporty MONTE CARLO variants have contributed to the FABIA’s success since 2011. They are inspired by the brand’s numerous..