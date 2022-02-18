Grants, New Mexico Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks on the radio 2/15/2022

Mayor Martin Modey Hicks talks politics and hits the roof of the truth because every video platform that we have broadcast this video on has taken the mayors comments off because they claim he violates community standards.

This mayor has been in an uphill fight to preserve the rights of all citizens under the U.S. Constitution and has endured people their resistance.

Martin Hicks term ends in March 2022 but the mayor has some farewell messages to say to the city and people of grants New Mexico.

Do US would be a lot better off if we had more politicians like Martin Modey Hicks who would stick up for the constitution, speak the truth, and do what’s right for the rest of the people.