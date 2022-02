Year Zero | Public Occurrences, Ep. 62

On a recent Joe Rogan podcast, Dr. James Lindsay explained that the “reset” that is happening around us in our moment in time parallels Pol Pot's “year zero” plan to exponentially change Cambodia in 1975.

Dr. Lindsay’s comments resonated with Dan Bongino and the clip of the “year zero” exchange was shared on Mr. Bongino’s shows.