Patriot Parent HERO: Jennifer Sey

Jennifer Sey is a lifelong Democrat, a mom to 4 children, and up until recently, she was the President of the Levi's brand.

Her radical leftist company wanted to let her go, because she dared to hold different views than the "official position" of the company.

She spoke against school lockdowns and vaccine mandates - a position that the majority of Americans agree with.

Levi's was trying to bribe her with a million dollar severance package if she kept her mouth shut - but she refused to take it.

For that - she's on our HEROs page: