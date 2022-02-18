Patriot Parent HERO: Jennifer Sey
Jennifer Sey is a lifelong Democrat, a mom to 4 children, and up until recently, she was the President of the Levi&apos;s brand.

Her radical leftist company wanted to let her go, because she dared to hold different views than the &quot;official position&quot; of the company.

She spoke against school lockdowns and vaccine mandates - a position that the majority of Americans agree with.

Levi&apos;s was trying to bribe her with a million dollar severance package if she kept her mouth shut - but she refused to take it.

For that - she&apos;s on our HEROs page: