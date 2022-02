Russia WILL Invade Ukraine, SPARKING A Global Conflict And Allowing Taiwan To FALL To CHINA.

Putin has positioned over 150000 troops on the border of Ukraine, assembling what can only be described as an invasion force.

With the weak leadership in the US and NATO, Putin and his new allies do not fear the fallout of these actions.

Come hear what I have to say about these invasions and what we can do here to try and stop the inevitable from happening.