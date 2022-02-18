Together At The Table Event Launched For Food Banks - February 17, 2022 - Micah Quinn

On Family Day, Food Banks Alberta is hoping to connect the community together through a bowl of chili.

The Together at the Table event is looking to highlight the stat that there has been a 29 per cent increase in food bank use within Alberta over the past year.

Food Banks Alberta has partnered with Loblaws and City Market locations across Alberta for this initiative.

From now until Family Day, you can purchase chili ingredients for a food bank family in your community for just $10.

All donations raised in the local stores remain directly in the community.

Danielle McIntyre, the Executive Director with the Interfaith Food Bank, says there are a variety of ingredients you can buy to make a delicious chili meal.