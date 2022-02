Arvind Kejriwal opposes separatist charge, calls himself 'world’s sweetest terrorist' |Oneindia News

Today, Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at allegations that he had made separatist comments.

Ahead of the Punjab election on Sunday, Kejriwal has been attacked by the BJP and Congress over a video of a former party leader, Kumar Vishwas, claiming that he had spoken about becoming PM of a separate state.

