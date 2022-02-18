Hillary Spying Scandal Just Got Worse for Dems. Biden Connection Exposed | DM CLIPS | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Joe Biden’s connection to The Durham Report exposing the Hillary spying scandal.

The Hillary Clinton spying scandal continues to grow.

Neustar Information Services, the tech company at the center of the The Durham Report, was revealed to also have done work for Joe Biden.

Meanwhile press secretary Jen Psaki has refused to answer any questions related to the revelations of the origins of the Russia investigation.

Will mainstream media start paying attention?