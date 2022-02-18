Civil liberties group announces legal challenge over use of Emergencies Act – February 17, 2022

Representatives from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association hold a news conference to announce a legal challenge of the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act.

The government invoked the measure on February 14 as part of an effort to resolve ongoing blockades and protests in several parts of the country.

Speaking with reporters are Noa Mendelsohn Aviv, executive director and general counsel; Abby Deshman, director of the criminal justice program; and Ewa Krajewska of Henein Hutchison LLP, who is acting as counsel for the CCLA in the challenge.