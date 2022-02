The Russian Invasion Could Happen Any Day [or maybe not at all]

The Russian invasion could happen any day, according to the people who told us it would be happening today, Wednesday February 16th 2022.

The Russian government has released video of their forces returning to their regular bases, but again the US is saying its not true.

I begin to think there is something fishy going on in Ukraine that has more to do with Joe Biden than it does a Russian invasion.