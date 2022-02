Can You Be An Alpha 2.0 Doctor?

Can you be a doctor and still live an location independent international lifestyle?

There are a ton of reasons I would caution against it, but in this video I'll focus on the 5 things you can do if you adamantly want to be a doctor AND build a freedom focused life.

Doctors are some of the most overworked and often miserable vocations in these times, but I'll tell you how to be one of the happy few.