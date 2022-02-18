Trucker gets MASSIVE fine for noise complaint

A Trucker named Tyler gets fined $1130 for a noise complaint, but what’s particularly interesting to me is how he was fined tonight as opposed to any of the previous nights this week.

I often walk by his truck and he is blaring music at all hours of the day/night and he has never received a ticket until now.

If anything, this is a clear indication that things are changing in downtown Ottawa, and the tension is building by the day.

