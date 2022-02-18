Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's pre-wedding festivities begin

Wedding season is here and celebs weddings are back.
Now, it's time for filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot.
#farhanakhtar #shibanidandekar #mehendi
Wedding season is here and celebs weddings are back.
Now, it's time for filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot.
#farhanakhtar #shibanidandekar #mehendi
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married and now the wedding festivities have begun in full swing. Amrta &..
A mehendi ceremony was held at actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's house on Thursday and glimpses were shared by paparazzi on social..