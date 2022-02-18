New Bestseller: The Grail Rider by Inaiya Ray

The Grail Rider is not only an enigmatic spiritual sojourn, woven with cosmic codes of light…it is an eternal love story and quest of the soul, that illuminates an alchemical treasure map that is all together paradigm shifting.

Steeped in the transparent quandaries of a modern-day Priestess, The Grail Rider is an offering of Love, here to awaken and inspire all those who feel called, as Inaiya was to return to the heart of the Wild Divine Sophia.

View more for amazon kindle or paperback here – https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QNYTKK7