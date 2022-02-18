How To Stop your puppy from Biting - Professional Dog Training Tips

This video will show you how to stop a puppy from nipping.

There are a lot of misconceptions out there about how long it will take before your puppy stops nipping and biting you.

The simple methods we will talk about in this video will help to show you how to stop that puppy biting quickly.

In a matter of a few training sessions rather than a few weeks.

Puppies explore the world with their mouths.

They play with their litter-mates by nipping and rolling around together.

It's really important that you give your puppy clear and consistent information about what is ok to bite and what is not!

We have used this method to teach thousands of puppies with razor-sharp puppy teeth to stop nipping, and this video will show you how to stop your puppy from nipping, humanely and quickly!