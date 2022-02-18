Samantha Cutely Reveals She Used to Go to Gym to 'Check Out' Naga Chaitanya

South stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya broke the hearts of millions of fans when they announced their separation last year.
The estranged couple had issued a statement on their respective social media handles to call it quits.
On the contrary, the duo had set couple goals while they were together.
The 34-year-old actress often used to share mushy posts for Chay on her social media account.
For the fans of Samantha and Chaitanya, we digged out a cute video of the Family Man 2 actress where she cutely revealed that she used to go to gym to ‘check out’ Naga Chaitanya