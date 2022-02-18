Brad Pitt suing ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling share of jointly owned French estate 'without his knowledge'
Brad Pitt is suing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her share of a jointly owned French estate and winery, Château Miraval - where they married in 2014 - to a Russian businessman, Yuri Shefler, "without his knowledge".