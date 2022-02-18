Majority of Workers Who’ve Gone Remote Dread Returning to the Office

CNN reports as the COVID-19 outlook improves, employees whose jobs transitioned to working from home may not be too excited for a return to the workplace.

According to Pew Research Center, 59% of Americans who started working remotely said they've continued working from home most or all of the time.

60% of employees whose jobs shifted to work from home say they want it to stay that way as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.

Why do Americans want to keep working from home?.

Pew Research shows 42% of remote workers say a return to the workplace increases their chances of possible exposure to COVID-19.

The highest cited reason employees want to stay home?

They prefer it that way.

76% of employees surveyed said they favor remote work to a shared office.

For employees with kids, 32% said a lack of affordable child care led them to prefer working from home.

Of those who hadn't worked from home before the pandemic, 64% say working remotely has improved their work-life balance.

44% of those surveyed said working remotely has increased their ability to complete tasks and meet deadlines