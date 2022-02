Double Crossbones ---- 1951 American comedy adventure film trailer

Double Crossbones is a 1951 American comedy adventure film distributed by Universal International, produced by Leonard Goldstein, directed by Charles Barton, and stars Donald O'Connor and Helena Carter.

It was shot in Technicolor and was released on January 22.

The story is of shopkeeper apprentice Davey Crandall becoming a pirate after being accused falsely of being involved of selling stolen goods.