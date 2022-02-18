Drug Epidemic in the United States Is Deadlier Than Ever, New Data Suggests

CNN reports the epidemic of drug overdoses in the United States has reached new highs, and experts say it's getting worse.

In the last six years, drug overdose deaths in the United States have doubled.

Health officials say the rise in popularity of fentanyl and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to increasing levels of drug-related deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in a 12-month period ending September 2021, .

An estimated 104,288 Americans died of drug overdoses.

Per the CDC, overdose deaths rose 16% from the previous year.

Health officials contend we must act now to minimize overdose deaths in the United States.

Experts say programs such as needle exchanges for users could make an "immediate" impact to reduce drug overdose deaths.

Harm reduction can be life-saving for individuals... that are not ready to receive medications or treatment but are at a very high risk of dying.

, Dr. Sarah Wakeman, associate professor at Harvard Medical School, via CNN.

Federal data shows the highest percentage of overdose deaths among Americans stemmed from the use of synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl