Netflix’s Raising Dion Star Alisha Wainwright’s Blow Out Routine | Wash Day Diaries

Raising Dion star Alisha Wainwright reveals her wash day routine for her curly hair and shares her process to achieving her favorite blow-out.

Step-by-step Alisha guides us through her steps in conditioning and applying heat-protector to prep her hair for the blow-dryer.

She also explains her hair journey while on set and the experience of working with hair stylists who didn't understand how to work with curly hair.

Alisha shares her tips for moisturizing and protecting your curly hair in order to nail a perfect blow-out.

*All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors or contributors.

However, when you buy something through our retail links, we earn an affiliate commission.

