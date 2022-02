Channing Tatum & Reid Carolin Reveal How They Talk To Dogs

Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin talk to Melissa Nathoo about the challenges of shooting new film Dog, and if they do the baby voice when speaking to their pet pooch.

Report by Nathoom.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn