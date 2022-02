Do 9 out of 10 dentists really recommend that toothpaste? | Mona Chalabi

You've probably heard claims like 9 out of 10 dentists recommend so-and-so toothpaste.

But how can you tell what's a marketing ploy versus a solid statistic?

In this episode, Mona shares three questions to ask yourself when you're faced with a suspicious statistic.

(You don't need your wisdom teeth to figure it out!) Want to hear more from Mona?

