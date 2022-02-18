Storm Eunice: Video compilation shows scale of carnage across UK

One person has been killed and a handful of others injured as Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and potentially record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland.

Millions of people were urged to stay at home on Friday due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, while transport woes meant many were unable to travel.

Video footage shared on social media showed the scale of the havoc caused by the storm, with people being blown over in the middle of the street, a church steeple being blown off its perch, and even the iconic O2 arena being ripped open by powerful winds.

Watch the compilation above.