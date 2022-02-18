Powdered Baby Formula Recalled After Complaints of Contamination

On February 17, the Food and Drug Administration announced an investigation into a powdered infant formula.

NBC reports that the investigation comes after four children contracted serious infections.

The FDA said that the infections stemmed from the bacterium Cronobacter sakazakii and the strain Salmonella Newport.

The bacterium have been linked to a powdered infant formula produced in Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

The four infants affected were in three states:, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas.

According to the FDA, all four children were hospitalized, and one death may be connected to the Cronobacter sakazakii bacterium.

The FDA encourages parents or caregivers whose children have recently consumed these products to contact a health care provider and seek medical attention immediately.

NBC reports that consumers are advised to avoid powdered infant formula produced in the Abbott Nutrition facility, including Similac, Alimentum and ElaCare.

Abbott Nutrition issued a recall of the affected products, while also stating that none of the company's distributed products has tested positive for either bacterium.

In a statement to NBC, a spokesperson said that the company would "do whatever it takes" to keep the trust of parents "and resolve the situation.".

NBC reports that the recall comes amid a baby formula shortage, with major chains experiencing supply issues.