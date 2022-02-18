Five in Ten 2/18/22: The Friday Five - A False Flag, but Whose?

Everyone is pointing fingers after a school in a contested region of eastern Ukraine was hit by artillery.
The US and UK governments still insist that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia is imminent.
The White House and 10 Downing Street continue to put out the word that Russia is planning a false flag event to justify invading..