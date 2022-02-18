Orchard Beach State Park - Stone Pavilion Move

Wolfe House Movers relocated this 59’x139’ limestone and timber shelter house at Orchard Beach State Park when its location on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan was compromised by the eroding shoreline.

We moved the building with its two fireplaces, concession side room, restrooms, and concrete slab floor on 27 Buckingham Dollies, along a 1500’ move path to its new location at the north end of the park.

The combined weight of steel, concrete, and stone came out to a grand total of 2,500,000 pounds.