HOW TO MAKE MONEY TRADING INDEX OPTIONS + Russia Ukraine News & Palantir Earnings - Fri, Feb 18, 22

In this video, I show you how to make money with index options when the stock market goes down.

I also provide other ways you can make money when the market goes down, and I show you how we made a 10% profit today, despite the DOW having the largest decline of the year.

In addition, I'm giving you the latest Russia Ukraine News, and it how it will affect the stock market and oil prices.

I also give you my analysis on Palantir Earnings, as well as my updated price prediction.