Washington DC 2.18.2022 I do NOT want to live in a fascist totalitarian police state watch Canada &... America is supposed to be the freest counties in the world, but this country is turning into a totalitarian county where only the super rich controls thing.

Watch the truckers in Canada stand up for their rights and their freedom.

They are the real heroes.