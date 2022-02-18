Happy Birthday, Rihanna! (Sunday, February 20)

Robyn Rihanna Fenty turns 34 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer and beauty guru.

1.

She has her own day in Barbados, Rihanna Day, on February 22nd.

2.

Rihanna likes to join the audience in disguise before she performs. 3.

She has been named the highest-selling digital artist of all time.

4.

She banned umbrellas from her shows after she released her single, “Umbrella,” so fans wouldn't get hurt.

5.

She became the first black woman to lead a luxury house under the LVMH brand.

Happy Birthday, Rihanna!