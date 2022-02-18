Former Officer Kim Potter Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Killing of Daunte Wright

In April of 2021, former Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright.

'The Hill' reports that on February 18, she was sentenced to 16 months in prison followed by eight months of supervised release.

The sentence comes after she was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in December.

'The Hill' reports that the incident began when 20-year-old Wright was pulled over for driving with an expired tag.

Officers discovered that Wright had a warrant out for his arrest.

According to 'The Hill,' while Wright struggled with officers, Potter yelled "taser" before pulling out her gun and shooting him.

According to Potter, she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her taser.

On the stand in December, Potter broke down while being questioned about the incident.

Judge Regina Chu, who reportedly began crying while giving her ruling, said the case was "one of the saddest" in her 20 years as a judge.

According to 'The Hill,' the defense argued that Potter's sentence should be lower as she has no criminal record and has repeatedly expressed her remorse over the situation.

