Good Sam S01E06 Truce

Good Sam 1x06 "Truce" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - Secrets revealed at a major fundraising gala for the hospital threaten to end a tenuous truce between Dr. Sam Griffith and her father, Griff.

Also, cardiothoracic resident Dr. Lex Trulie makes a decision that could alter her career trajectory, on the CBS Original series GOOD SAM, Wednesday, February 23rd on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Starring: Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Edwin Hodge, Skye P.

Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati, Wendy Crewson