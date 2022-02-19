MLB lockout continues; spring training games canceled through March 5

The Major League Baseball owners locked out the players on December 1.
The Major League Baseball owners locked out the players on December 1.
It marks the first time in nearly three decades that games have been postponed by a labor-related work stoppage.
Watch VideoMax Scherzer won’t be starting spring training workouts Wednesday in the warmth of Mets camp in Port St. Lucie,..