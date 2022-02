ANGELS AND DEMONS IN GROUND LEVEL WARFARE

General Flynn says "Local action equals national impact." Perhaps God's version would be, "Personal freedom equals corporate deliverance!" If we are to take out the spiritual giants in the land, we’ve got to first establish spiritual beachheads in our own communities.

By learning how to war against demonic strongholds and interact with heavenly help, we will be able to keep the victory the Lord wants to give us.