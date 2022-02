NOW - Two large explosion in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine.

The globalist, NATO, and Biden administration has set the stage for a world war against Russia.

The Ukrainian military are shelling Donestk citizens within the Ukrainian borders.

Russia is NOT involved in any military operations within Ukraine.

The only shelling is Ukraines military against its own citizens that broke freedom from the corruption of the Ukrainian government.