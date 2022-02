Ottawa gestapo Arrest 70 as Freedom Convoy Crackdown Intensifies

Video is emerging Friday of Canadian authorities violently detaining protesters, breaking into an RV and arresting a freelance reporter.

A reporter for Global News claims the authorities have detained 70 people in the capital so far.

Trudeau's Gestspo nazis break into protesters vehicles and brutally beat non violent citizens.

This is an attack upon civil liberties that has nothing to do with health care or covid-19 SARS-COV-2.