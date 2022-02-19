Joe Biden :- “We believe that they will target Ukraine’s capital Kyiv…”

“BIDEN: “We have reason to believe that Russian forces are planning and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week—coming days.”
“BIDEN: “We have reason to believe that Russian forces are planning and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week—coming days.”
Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that he is “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade..
President Joe Biden said Friday the U.S. has "reason to believe" Russian forces are planning "to attack Ukraine" in the coming..