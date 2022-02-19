Saint Valentine was Multiple People? Yes! Let me Explain Why!|✝⚛
Saint Valentine was Multiple People? Yes! Let me Explain Why!|✝⚛

As most of you are probably aware.

Valentine&apos;s day is actually the feast day of saint valentine.

Although for most his feast day has been eliminated, but more on that later.

The stories about the man don&apos;t all seem to refer to the same person, also some of the lists of saints made shortly after that time don&apos;t mention him, so it&apos;s been proposed by various &quot;scholars&quot; he didn&apos;t actually exist, and his feast day was invented by the catholic church to squash a pagan celebration of fertility.

Well, the real reason is there were several saint valentines.

So, which one is the real one?

If the day wasn&apos;t borrowing from the pagan one, which saint valentine did what to get the Valentine&apos;s Day of today?

Let me Explain!