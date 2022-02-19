Saint Valentine was Multiple People? Yes! Let me Explain Why!|✝⚛

As most of you are probably aware.

Valentine's day is actually the feast day of saint valentine.

Although for most his feast day has been eliminated, but more on that later.

The stories about the man don't all seem to refer to the same person, also some of the lists of saints made shortly after that time don't mention him, so it's been proposed by various "scholars" he didn't actually exist, and his feast day was invented by the catholic church to squash a pagan celebration of fertility.

Well, the real reason is there were several saint valentines.

So, which one is the real one?

If the day wasn't borrowing from the pagan one, which saint valentine did what to get the Valentine's Day of today?

Let me Explain!