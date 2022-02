Lia Thomas and Iszac Henig Wreck Shop and Sweep the Women's Ivy League Swim Championships!

Lia Thomas and Iszac Henig beat the breaks off their female competition at the Ivy League Swim Championships this week.

What's significant about their overwhelming victories is that they are both very stunning and brave Trans Athletes.

Thomas, a male to female trans athlete, barely beat her fellow competitor, Henig, a female to male trans swimmer; who still competes as a woman.

So happy to see the men or former men beat women at such a high level.

Very stunning, very brave.