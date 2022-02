No to Red Flags!

My name is Candice C Burrows, I am running for Congressional district 8 and I believe we should never allow Red Flag Laws to violate our 2nd Amendment Right!!

The other red flag I’m concerned about is China’s flag.

Ask yourself one question.

Why is the Chinese Military not taking the vaccines?

Please vote for me and I will always fight for you!

God Bless Texas!!!

⭐️