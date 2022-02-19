Belly Dance Shoulder Shimmy Tutorial

Carolina is a professional artist of various areas (Belly Dancing, Modeling, Cosplaying, etc.) born and raised in the Dominican Republic.-Currently Carolina suffers from Dysutonomia she has surgeries on her left shoulder and her left knee and a herniated disc in the cervical one.

All classes will be for the elderly or with health problems of any kind.-Belly Dance Awards:Third place in the "professional" category of the Belly Dance Nile Egypt Festival (Egypt, 2012)She also won "Best Choreographer" consecutively and the "Best Dancer" in various occasions, for more than 10 years, voted by the students of Vanessa Angulo y su Grupo school of oriental dance.