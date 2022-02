Humanism Is The One World Religion

As was it already creeping into our entertainment, strongly since the late 80's to early the 90's, though examples can of course be traced back further.

Though I am not Catholic, I mourn the loss of the Catholic control over Hollywood between the 30's and the 50's where in a movie could not glorify sin, as it is this sin, this missing of the mark of God, that has led us so far down this path and blinded the masses in regards to what they are truly up to.