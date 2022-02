Rapture Readings 6 - The Unexpected Hour

One of the passages in Matthew 24 that has caused a differing of opinions revolves around what is headed in the ESV “No One Knows That Day and Hour.” This section is where Jesus speaks about His return, but which return is it?

There are those in the Bible prophecy community who believe that Jesus is referring to His 2nd Coming.

Others – myself included – believe this pertains to the Rapture.

Let’s examine this a little more.