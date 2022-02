Stile - Spanish Tile Metal Roofing

Stile Spanish Tile is a metal roofing style that looks like Spanish tile.

Stile offers the natural beauty of clay tile roofing in lightweight steel material.

Stile meets every code from Florida Building Code to Miami-Dade Hurricane Zone and Texas Windstorm.

Crafted in 3’-20’ sheets, Stile is formed from tough 26 gauge steel protected by a baked-on Hylar/Kynar paint finish to ensure strength and longevity.