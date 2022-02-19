Nothing New Under The Sun Podcast 10 : Self is Source

This is a great discussion with my friend Bazzil from the UK.

We discuss all sorts of topics including spiritualism, mediumship, Jesus/Sananda, Native American practices and prayers, transfiguration and many other things.

There is a wealth of wisdom that is shared here.

This was the first time I have used Skype to record, so the video ended up being a full-sized image of me.

That was not my intention when I was recording it, it looked like a half-and-half screen of my video and Bazzil's image.

That being the case I added quite a bit of visual representation of what is being discussed.

It is not essential for audio listeners but I do recommend watching this one as it does have good video.

Enjoy.