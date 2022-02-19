There is a God! - Strong Foundations

There is a God, He can be known, and He offers us strength and help beyond ourselves.

In this sermon, Pastor Allen Jackson takes inventory of our current situation: we’re still here, we’re still free, but much has changed and we need to be prepared for what's ahead.

Our stability can only come through God Himself, and Pastor Allen identifies key foundations God established for us to build our lives upon.

He also discusses the history of the Bible, its impact on Western civilization, and how it continues to influence our culture today.